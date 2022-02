BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying two men wanted in connection with an unarmed robbery.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Monday at Dara’s Wine and Spirits in Roxbury.

Anyone with information is urged to call 617-343-4275.

The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public's Help in Identifying the Following Individuals in Connection to an Unarmed Robbery in Roxbury https://t.co/8A4VH71xl6 pic.twitter.com/OcLC5y0lM6 — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 17, 2022

