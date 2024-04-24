BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man allegedly involved in a breaking and entering incident in Roxbury.

The man is described as a “Hispanic male with a beard, wearing a red coat with a white logo on the left side, and pants with a blue stripe,” the Boston Police Department said in a statement.

He was allegedly involved in breaking and entering near 19 Holborn St. at around 2:20 a.m. early Friday, police said. The case is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact detectives at 617-343-4275 or anonymously call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS, police said. They can also text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

