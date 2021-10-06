BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying a man accused of brandishing a knife in a liquor store.

Officers were called to Hollywood Liquors on Blue Hill Avenue around 9:20 p.m. Saturday night for reports of a person with the knife, according to a release issued by the department.

Investigators say he is wanted in connection with an aggravated assault in Dorchester.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 617-343-4275.

