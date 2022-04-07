BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying a man accused of indecently assaulting a woman in Allston and another in Brighton.

Officers were called to the first incident near the intersection of Spofford Road and Commonwealth Avenue in Allston around 8:15 p.m. on April 5, according to a release issued by the department.

Upon their arrival, officers said they spoke with a woman who said the suspect fled on foot toward Commonwealth Avenue after the alleged assault.

On Thursday, a second woman reported a similar incident that also happened on April 5 in the area of Glenville Avenue in Brighton. After the alleged assault, the suspect fled on foot toward Harvard Avenue.

The suspect was described as being a Black man in his thirties or forties. He was said to be wearing a black baseball cap, a dark-colored jacket, and jeans and dark sneakers with white soles. He was also said to be wearing glasses and a facemask.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 6170 343-4400. Those who wish to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1(800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Sexual assault survivors are encouraged to contact the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center (BARCC) at 1-800-841-8371. To learn more about their services, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)