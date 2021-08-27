BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with a shooting earlier this month that left a man hospitalized.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 2875 Washington St. around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 1. found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call 617-343-4275.

