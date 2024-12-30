BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying two men who they believe broke into a Shell gas station on Tremont Street last week.

Officers responding to the Dec. 23 break-in at the gas station obtained surveillance video of two suspects.

One is described as a Black male in his late teens to early 20s, who is about 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches tall with a thin build who was wearing a black jacket, white face mask, black pants, white sneakers with a yellow tab on the back. He was also wearing a distinct green, white or silver, and purple bracelet on his left wrist.

The other is a

Suspect Two is described as a Black male in his late teens to early 20s, who is about 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches tall with a thin build who was wearing a black jacket, grey hoodie, green camouflage face mask, grey sweatpants, and black & white sneakers. He reportedly sustained an injury to the left wrist area, possibly due to broken glass.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

