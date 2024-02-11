BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying an aggravated assault and battery suspect in connection with an incident Friday on Dale Street in Roxbury.

Officers responding to a reported aggravated assault and battery around 6:30 p.m. learned that a delivery man was delivering groceries in the area when he was assaulted by suspects who took a phone and stapler and threw it at his head, according to Boston police.

The pictured suspect is described as an unknown Black female, wearing light-colored sweatpants, and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

