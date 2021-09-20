BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help in their search for a man they believe is connected to a shooting on Newbury Street last month.

Investigators say the man a person of interest and they want to question him about the shooting that took place back in August.

No one was hurt but, a car and a storefront were damaged by the bullets.

Police have already arrested 29-year-old Brandon Sicard in connection with the shooting. He is accused of opening fire at two men that night and is currently being held without bail.

