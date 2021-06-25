BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help locating a man they say hit an elderly man with a hammer in Dorchester on Sunday.

Officers responding to a report of an injured person in the area of Columbia Road and Washington Street around 2 p.m. found the elderly male victim suffering from an apparent leg injury, according to Boston police. The man told officers he was approached by an unidentified man who got out of a stopped motor vehicle and hit him in the shin with a hammer before fleeing the area.

Police on Friday released surveillance images of the suspect, who is described as a black non-Hispanic male between 40 and 50 years old who was about 6 feet tall and weighed about 200 pounds.

Anyone wiht information is asked to call Boston Police District B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275.

