BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help as they search for a missing 12-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since Thursday.

Natalia Winters was last seen Aug. 31 in the area of 15 Powellton Road in Dorchester.

She is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 140 pounds with brown eyes and short curly hair.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and silver necklaces.

She has been known to frequent Grove Hall, Harambe Park, and the Seaver Street and Humbolt Avenue area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4700.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)