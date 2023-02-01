BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help as they search for 12-year-old Adrian Nelson Gaines, of Dorchester.

He is described as a Black male who is 5 feet tall and 80 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes. Adrian was last seen around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday leaving the Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot School on Outlook Road in Mattapan.

Adrian was observed wearing a red sweater, black pants, a white backpack and carrying a basketball. He is known to frequent Almond Park and Harambee Park.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or C-6 Detectives at (617) 343-4742. If you would prefer to share information anonymously you can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800 (494) -TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

