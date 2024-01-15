BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help as they work to locate 14-Year-Old, Wenxin Zheng, of Boston.

Wenxin was last seen Friday at 5 p.m. in the area of Washington Street in the Chinatown area. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Zheng also attends the John D. O’Bryant School, she typically likes to go to Newbury Street, Downtown Crossing, and Castle Island and also has ties in Quincy, MA.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or A-1 Detectives at (617) 343-6150.

If you would prefer to share information anonymously you can do so by call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800 (494) -TIPS or by testing the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463)

