BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Sariah Riley-Pimentel of Brighton.

Sariah was last seen on Friday in Norwood. She is described as a Native Hawaiian female, approximately 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing around 120 lbs.

She has long, straight black hair, brown eyes, multiple scars on both arms, and a nose piercing on the left side of her nose. Her clothing at the time she was last seen is unknown.

Sariah has run away in the past and is known to suffer from mental health challenges. She may be in the Revere area.

If you have any information about Sariah’s whereabouts, please contact 911 or District D-14 Detectives at 617-343-4256.

To share information anonymously, call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

