BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a missing 14-year-old Dorchester girl.

Olivia Bird was last seen Saturday, July 22, in the area of East Cottage Street.

She is described as being about 5 feet, 4 inches tall with blonde hair and a scar on her forehead.

She is known to frequent the area of the Mary-Ellen McCormack development, Moakley Park, the South Bay Mall Target on Park Street, Corona Street, and the Target in North Quincy.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or C-11 Detectives at 617-343-4335.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)