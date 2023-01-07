BOSTON (WHDH) — The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate 15-year-old Kiara Montalvo, who was last seen on Friday around 8 a.m. at The Boston Arts Academy in Boston.

Kiara is a Hispanic female who is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a black and purple “Beetlejuice” pajama shirt, black sweatpants and converse shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 911 or District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

