DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police is turning to the public for help in their search for a missing 16-year-old.

Quatashia Evans-Gordon of Dorchester was reported missing on January 25 and last seen in the area of 4 North Point Drive, according to police.

She is described as a Black female, standing about 5 feet, 2 inches tall with black hair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 617-343-4742 or call 911.

BPD Missing Person Alert: 16-Year-Old Quatashia Evans-Gordron of Dorchester https://t.co/SbWIiBAQZF pic.twitter.com/tYDBmOWFZZ — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 9, 2022

