DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police is turning to the public for help in their search for a missing 16-year-old.

Quatashia Evans-Gordon of Dorchester was reported missing on January 25 and last seen in the area of 4 North Point Drive, according to police.

She is described as a Black female, standing about 5 feet, 2 inches tall with black hair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 617-343-4742 or call 911. 

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox