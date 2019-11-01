Boston police ask for help in search for missing Braintree man

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help locating a missing Braintree man.

John Sessions, 29, was last seen in the area of 180 Canal Street in Boston around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

He is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall with short brown hair and weighing about 185 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue vest over a white button-down shirt with purple stripes and khaki pants.

Police said Sessions has exhibited behavior that has caused concern for his well-being.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Sessions is asked to contact District A-1 Detectives at 617-343-4248.

Community members wishing to assist this search anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to assist this investigation in an anonymous manner.

