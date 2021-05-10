Boston police ask for help in search for missing elderly man

Boston police are turning to the public for help finding an elderly man who was last seen early Monday morning.
Kenrick Francis, 83, was last seen around 12:30 a.m. walking toward Mattapan Square carrying a pillow and wearing a light blue shirt and pajama pants, according to state police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police at 617-343-4712 or call 911.
