DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a missing 37-year-old Dorchester man who hasn’t been seen since Jan. 10.

Edgar Contreras, was last seen in the area of 422 Columbia Road , according to Boston police.

He is described as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall with short black hair.

Anyone who sees Contreras is asked to call District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275 or 911.

