BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a missing 48-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since Dec. 20.

Juan Torres, was last seen around 6 p.m. in the area of 2 Albion St. in Dorchester, according to Boston police.

He is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 230 pounds and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black and white Michael Kors sweater, jeans, and tan boots. Torres was reported as suffering from depression.

Anyone who sees Torres is asked to call District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275 or 911.

