BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Seneya Mitchell was last seen near 38 Julian Street in Dorchester around 4 a.m. Friday morning, according to a release issued by the department. She was last seen wearing black pajamas and a black jacket.

Seneya is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds.

Police say she has run away in the past and has been known to go to the South Bay Mall and Grove Hall areas as well as the town of Belmont.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 617-343-4275 or 911.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)