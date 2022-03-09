DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help in their search for a missing 18-year-old.

Jahqueen Greene of Dorchester, was last seen on Sunday, police say.

She is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and long curly black hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 617-343-4275.

