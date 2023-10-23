BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they attempt to track down a woman wanted for aggravated assault with a knife, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported aggravated assault in the area of 218 Blue Hill Avenue on Friday afternoon are looking for a woman who is described as Black, 30-40 years old, who was wearing a gray crewneck shirt, dark gray sweatpants with two white stripes down the leg, and black slides.

She is believed to frequent the area of Dewey Street and Blue Hill Avenue.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)