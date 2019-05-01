Boston police ask for help in search for suspect in violent South End purse-snatching

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a violent purse-snatching in the South End on Saturday.

Officers responding to a report of a robbery in progress in the area of 238 West Canton St. about 1:34 a.m. spoke with a woman who said she was walking on the Southwest Corridor when a man struck her in the head from behind and stole her purse, according to Boston police.

The suspect is described as a black man between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a bald head.

Anyone with information is urged call Boston police at 617-343-5619.

Anonymous tips can be called in to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text TIP to CRIME (27463).

