BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is looking for a missing 8-year-old boy last seen riding a bike in Dorchester.

The police department said Cameron Shavers had been missing since 7:30 p.m. on Friday and had last been seen in the area of Standish Street, wearing a t-shirt and shorts with green and white Adidas sneakers.

Authorities described the boy as a Black male with a slim build, short curly hair and brown eyes.

According to police, he is known to frequent Woolson Street in Mattapan and Harambee Park on Talbot Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police detectives at (617) 343-4712.

