BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man in connection with an assault and battery at the YMCA in Brighton Wednesday.

Officers said two teenagers, 15 and 16, reported they were assaulted by a 21-year-old man after a basketball game, at around 2:28 p.m. Boston EMS treated the teenagers on scene, police said.

Police released a photo of a man with short dreadlocks and earrings, whom they are trying to identify in connection with the incident. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a chain-link fence and basketball hoop on it, black basketball shorts with a white stripe, and red and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police detectives at 617-343-4256. They can also report it anonymously through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or texting “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

