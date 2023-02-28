BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police sought the public’s help Tuesday in efforts to find a 15-year-old from Hyde Park last seen over a week ago.

Destiny Cotto was last seen around 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 in Hyde Park, according to police. Police said Cotto was wearing a black jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans with black leggings underneath them and white sneakers at the time.

Police said Cotto is known to frequent the Ashmont and Fields Corner areas.

Police asked anyone with information on Cotto’s whereabouts to contact 911 or call Boston police detectives at 617-343-5607.

Anyone wanting to provide information anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

