Boston police ask for public’s help to find missing girl

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

Izabel Rivera, 14, was last seen in the area of 95 Harrishof St. in Roxbury at 10 p.m. on Dec. 17 and has been known to run away in the past.

She is described as a White-Hispanic female of medium build with dark hair.

Anyone with information about Rivera is asked to call BPD detectives at 617-343-4275.

