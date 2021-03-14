Boston police ask for tips as city prepares for increase in motorized off-road vehicle riders

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston police are warning residents to be prepared for a surge in the use of off-road vehicles like dirt bikes and ATVs in the city as spring approaches.

“The Boston Police Department has historically seen an increase in community complaints and quality of life concerns relative to off-road vehicles such as dirt bikes and ATVs as well as mopeds and motor scooters being driven around the city in a reckless and irresponsible manner,” Boston police said in a statement. “These vehicles usually travel in large groups with little regard for motor vehicle laws or public safety, causing havoc in the neighborhoods we serve despite the continued efforts of BPD officers across the city.”

Community members with information relative to the illegal operation or storage of these recreational vehicles who wish to assist in these ongoing investigations anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)