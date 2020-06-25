Boston police ask public for help identifying group in connection to Neiman Marcus burglary

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying a group of people wanted in connection to a burglary at Neiman Marcus.

The incident occurred on a night of protesting that turned violent in the city last month between the hours of 11 p.m. on May 31 and ending in the early hours of June 1, according to a release issued by police.

The front door of the store was smashed and multiple suspects entered, clearing out the first and most of the second floor of merchandise.

Anyone with information regarding these individuals is advised to please contact police at 617-343-4683.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

