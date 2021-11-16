BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help in the search for a missing West Roxbury man.

Firas Yousif Eesee, 43, was last seen leaving 725 Albany Street in the South End around 2 p.m. on Monday, according to police.

He is believed to be wearing a red shirt, black jacket, blue jeans, and brown shoes.

He is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and has no teeth. Police say he has a cognitive disability and only speaks Arabic.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call police at 617-343-5619.

