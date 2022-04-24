BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find two children last seen in South Boston Saturday.

Police said Champee Prasavath, 11, and Leishmari Amill, 9, were last seen leaving the area of 664 Dorchester Avenue together on foot shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday.

Prasavath is described as about 90 pounds and four feet, eight inches tall, last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black jeans and black and white sneakers. Amill is described as about 80 pounds and four feet, two inches tall, last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black leggings and pink crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or District C-6 Detectives at 617-343-4742.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)