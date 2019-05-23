Boston police asking for help identifying Dorchester bank robbery suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying a man they say robbed a bank in Dorchester on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a reported panic alarm at the East Boston Savings Bank on Talbot Avenue about 10:51 a.m. spoke with one of the tellers who said a Hispanic man had just entered the bank, passed a note demanding money, and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to call Boston police at 617-343-4712.

Anonymous tips can be made to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

