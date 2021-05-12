Boston police asking for help identifying package thief

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for help identifying a thief who was caught on camera stealing packages Monday.

Police released surveillance images Wednesday of a man who stole a number of packages from an apartment building on Chandler Street, according to a release issued by the department.

They say he was able to gain access to the building by ringing several doorbells. He was seen leaving the area in a white sedan.

The suspect is described as a heavyset Black male in his late 40s or early 50s. He is said to be between 5 feet, 8 inches and 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 to 250 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black knit cap, black leather jacket with white trim, black t-shirt with yellow and white lettering, and black pants. He has a trimmed gray goatee and wears eyeglasses.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 617-343-5619.

