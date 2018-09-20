Boston police asking for help identifying person of interest in shooting of teenager

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help in identifying a man they consider to be a person of interest in the non-fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl on July 17.

Officers responding to a call for shots fired in the area of 998 Blue Hill Avenue around 11:30 a.m. found the teenager on the floor of a convenience store bathroom suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police say.

The owners of the store say that a man in a white shirt entered the store, asked for the bathroom key and then disappeared.

Moments later witnesses heard a “bang” from the bathroom and the man slowly exited the store and took off down Bull Hill Ave toward Callender Street, according to police.

Investigators are seeking to identify the man, saying he is not wanted at this time.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact B-3 Detectives at (617) 343-4712. Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

