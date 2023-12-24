BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify a suspect in connection with a series of credit card fraud incidents that occurred in the downtown Boston area.

Police say the person pictured may be linked to three separate incidents where false credit cards were used to withdraw money from ATM machines.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding these incidents. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District A-1 Detectives at (617) 343-6150.

