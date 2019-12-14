Boston police asking for help in search for missing 16-year-old girl

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help tracking down a 16-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since Friday afternoon.

Emily Nguyen, of Dorchester, was last seen about 2:30 p.m. Friday in the area of 612 Metropolitan Ave. in Hyde Park.

She is described as an Asian female, about 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 105 pounds, with long, straight dark brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a long brown coat with a hood and red sweatshirt, black pants, and black high-top sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Boston police at 617-343-4335.

