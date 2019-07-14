Boston police asking for help in search for missing elderly man

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a missing 68-year-old man who was last seen late Saturday night.

Eugene Jones was last seen about 10 p.m. in the area of 70 Fullerton St. in Boston.

Police say he suffers from dementia and has a history of seizures.

Anyone with information is urged to call District A-1 (Downtown) Detectives at (617) 343-4248.

#MissingPersonAlert: BPD Seeks Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing Elderly Man in Downtown. https://t.co/zlWypy9Ldo pic.twitter.com/vbjEglxTq3 — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) July 14, 2019

