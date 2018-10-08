Boston police asking for help locating missing 17-year-old

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help locating a 17-year-old who hasn’t been seen in more than a week.

Aminer Alicea was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 30, in the area of 17 Greenville St. in Roxbury.

He is described as a black male with a medium complexion who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has black curly hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white hat, white shirt, and blue jeans and was carrying a gray book bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 617-343-4275.

