BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 6-year-old, officials said.

Gianni Gonzalez was last seen at 5 p.m. Saturday at 10 Fidelis Way in Brighton, police said.

Giannni was last seen wearing a dark blue coat, grey sweatpants and black and navy blue Nike sneakers.

Anyone who sees Gianni is asked to call 911.

