Boston police asking for public help to find missing woman

The Boston Police Department is issuing a missing person alert and asking for the public’s help in an effort to locate a missing woman.

Susan Roscillo, 69, was last seen near the Boston Common at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Roscillo, who suffers from dementia, is 5 feet 6inches tall and weighs approximately 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black vest with flowers and cut-up blue jeans.

Roscillo, who lives in Florida, was in town visiting family.

Anyone who sees Susan Roscillo is asked to call District A-1 Detectives at (617) 343-4248.

