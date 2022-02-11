BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police sexual assault investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a man in connection with an incident on Feb. 3.

The incident occurred in the area of Humboldt Avenue, according to Boston police.

The suspect was seen wearing a gray winter hat with a Batman emblem on the front, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Boston Police Department at 617-343-4400.

