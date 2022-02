BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in connection with a larceny at Dana Farber Cancer Institute on Dec. 6.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Boston Police Department at 617-343-4275.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to a Larceny in the Longwood Medical Area https://t.co/J3gTYVDMq2 pic.twitter.com/ONPsVDctqK — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 25, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)