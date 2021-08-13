BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help in their search for a suspect who they say attempted to kidnap a woman on the Tufts Medical Center campus early Thursday morning.

The suspect approached the female victim from behind and placed his hands on her face while dragging her toward an alleyway around 5:20 a.m. in the area of 830 Washington St., according to Boston police.

The victim screamed for help and was able to escape from the suspect with minor injuries, police said.

The suspect allegedly fled the area on foot.

In a statement, a representative for Tufts said the alleged victim is a member of the hospital’s community.

“The investigation is ongoing and we are partnering closely with our colleagues at the Boston Police Department and Tufts University Police,” the representative added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police at 617-343-4248.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)