BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying a man who allegedly vandalized a flag pole at the Dorchester Polish American club earlier this month.

Surveillance video from September 25 shows the man hop a small brick wall and stride into Pulaski Park, walk up to the flag pole, and 7 seconds later, tears the flag off the pole and takes off with it.

“I was like…I couldn’t even move, because I was so hurt,” said Stasia Kacprzak, president of the Dorchester Polish American Club. “Why would anyone do that?”

Club treasurer Peter Dziedzic said he raised the money to install the American and Polish flags about 5 years ago to spruce up the state park.

“Is it a political statement? Is it just out of anger? Is it random? I don’t know,” he said. “That is the weirdest part is trying to understand why this happened because it really doesn’t make any sense.”

The club has a GoFundMe page to raise money to repair the flagpole and damage that was done to their roof during the intense summer storms.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call Boston police detectives at 617-325-3938.

BPD Seeking Help in Identifying the Following Individual in a Vandalism and Larceny Incident in Dorchester https://t.co/UJ1ShQnoaX pic.twitter.com/rl4M7SCpUS — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) September 30, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)