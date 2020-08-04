Boston police asking for public’s help identifying suspected bicycle thieves

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two men suspected of stealing bicycles in Allston last week.

Officers responding to a Guest Street building on July 29 at 5 p.m. were told two suspects broke into the bike room at 3 a.m. and used power tools to cut the locks off three bikes before taking them from the garage.

The stolen bicycles were described as a black Kestrel 800 road bicycle valued at $3,000, a black Specialized bicycle valued at $1,000 and a black Trek FX3 valued at $1000.

Police are asking asking anyone with information to call Boston Police District D-14 Detectives at 617-343-4298.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)