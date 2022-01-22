DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are turning for the public for help identifying a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash that left one person injured in Dorchester last month.

The crash happened on Washington Street around 8:30 p.m. on December 31, according to Boston police.

The vehicle is described as a sedan with possible right-side damage, police said.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call the Boston Police Department at 617-343-5622.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)