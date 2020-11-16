BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 24-year-old woman.

Trish Simpson was last seen in the area of 171 South St. in Jamaica Plain on Sunday evening.

She is described as a light-skinned black female who is short in stature.

Anyone with information on Simpson’s whereabouts is asked to call District E-13 Detectives at (617) 343-5628 or 911.

