BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an assault that involved a knife on Friday.

The assault happened at 450 Melnea Cass Blvd., according to Boston police.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)