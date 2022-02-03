BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help in their search for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Taliah McDonald-Francis, of Dorchester, was last seen in the area of 197 Centre Street in Dorchester. She was reported missing on February 1, according to Boston police.

McDonald-Francis was last seen wearing a black jacket, khaki pants, and carrying a burgundy backpack.

Anyone who sees her is urged to call C-11 Detectives at 617-343-4742.

